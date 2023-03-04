The Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2023 results are likely to be announced soon by the Commissioner for Entrance Exams (CEE). Candidates who have appeared for the admission test may access the result online at cee.kerala.gov.in, once out. To access the Kerala KMAT scorecard, candidates will have to log in with their credentials such as their application number and password.

The KMAT answer key will also be released along with the result. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The Kerala MAT result 2023 is expected to be published in the form of a merit list pdf. The merit list will carry the overall scores of the candidates along with section-wise scoring.

The CEE Kerala administers the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT), a state-level entrance examination. The Kerala KMAT is held twice a year for admission into different MBA and PGDM programmes offered by the participating institutes.

KMAT 2023 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala CEE

Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2023 link shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the merit list link which appears on the new page.

Step 4: A PDF document with the merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the KMAT result in PDF and print it out for future reference.

KMAT 2023: Passing marks

Those who cleared graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate (45 per cent for SC, and ST candidates) are eligible to apply for the exam. According to the official announcement made by CEE Kerala, the exam body has established 10 per cent of the total 720 marks, or 72 marks, as the qualifying criteria for the KMAT MBA entrance examination for general category/Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC). The cutoff point for the SC/ST category would be 7.5 per cent or 54 marks out of 720.

KMAT 2023: What’s next

Candidates, who qualify for the admission test, will be called in for additional selection rounds, which include a group discussion (GD) and a personal interview (PI). Performance in the entrance test, as well as in the GD and PI rounds, will be taken into account when making the final selection.

