The office of the Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023 admit cards online. Those who applied for the exam can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2023 will be conducted on February 19 in a computer-based test format. The exam will begin at 1:30 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm. Candidates have to report to the exam centre between 12 pm to 1 pm. They will be allowed to enter the exam hall between 1 pm to 1:15 pm. Candidates are advised to carry their hall tickets as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

The KMAT 2023 registrations closed on January 20. CEE conducts the entrance exam for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes across various institutes in the state. Those who cleared graduation with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate (45 percent for SC, and ST candidates) are eligible to apply for the exam. Those in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply.

Advertisement

Kerala MAT 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KMAT 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials including application number and date of birth, submit

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the admit card, and take a print out for future reference.

Kerala MAT 2023: Exam Pattern

Advertisement

The exam will consist of 180 objective-type, multiple-choice questions for a total of 720 marks. A total of 50 questions based on the English language (usage and reading), 50 questions in the quantitative aptitude section, data interpretation, and logical reasoning will have 40 questions as well as and general knowledge and current affairs will have 40 questions. Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong attempt.

Read all the Latest Education News here