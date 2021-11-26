Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: From Top Medical Colleges to Documents Needed, All You Need to Know

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will commence the NEET UG counselling process for admission to 85 per cent state quota medical seats soon. According to National Medical Commission, as many as 4,105 seats are available in various colleges across the state.

The CEE Kerala will announce the counselling schedule soon on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in. For those who have cleared NEET and are awaiting counselling sessions, here are all the details that you need to know

Kerala NEET counselling 2021: Documents Required

Here is a list of documents that students would require during counselling registration. These documents will also be needed during verification at the allotted college

— Domicile certificate or address proof

— Class 10 or SSLC certificate as age proof

— Self-attested copy of Class 12 mark sheet

— Self-attested copies of HSC or equivalent examination mark sheet

— NCL certificate (for SEBC/OEC reservation)

— Community/caste certificate for SC/ST aspirants

— Self-attested medical certificate (for PH candidates)

— Aadhar card

In addition to these, the candidates would also need the provisional admission letter and counselling registration form during the document verification.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Counselling Process

Candidates can check the various stages of Kerala NEET UG counselling here

Stage 1: Kerala NEET 2021 Counselling registration at cee.kerala.gov.in

Stage 2: Choice filling and locking from the available options

Stage 3: Kerala NEET-UG seat allotment list

Stage 4: Freeze/float the allotted seat

Stage 5: Those willing to go ahead with the allotted seat will be required to complete the online admission process by paying the seat acceptance fee

Stage 6: Download the provisional admission letter and report to the allotted college on the scheduled date.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2021: Top Medical Colleges

— Government Medical College, Kollam

— Government Medical College, Kottayam

— Government Medical College, Kozhikode

— Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

— Government Medical College, Thrissur

— Amala institute of Medical Sciences, Amalanagar

— Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur

— Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery

— MES Academy of Medical Sciences, Malaparamba

— Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Thiruvalla

Out of the total seats, only 15 per cent are filled centrally under the All India Quota (AIQ). The rest 85 per cent are filled by the respective state authorities. Students who had secured 50 percentile and above in the medical entrance exam are considered eligible for counselling, however, each college has its own cut-off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.