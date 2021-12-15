Kerala NEET Counselling 2021 Rank List Announced, Number of Female Candidates Rises

The rank list for Kerala NEET counselling 2021 was released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Tuesday, December 14. A total of 42,059 candidates have been shortlisted from the NEET 2021 results. Aspirants may check the rank list at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Out of the total shortlisted candidates for all medical courses, 37,991 are eligible for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses offered by Kerala’s medical colleges. The state offers 4,105 seats in medical courses. As many as 31722 are female candidates, 10337 are male.

Gowrishankar S, who has AIR 17 with 715 marks, has topped the state medical rank list 2021 followed by Vaishna Jayavardhanan who AIR 23 and ranked 2 in the state with a score of 710. At the third spot is RR Kavinesh who secured AIR 31 and 710 percentile.

The Kerala NEET UG counselling process will offer seats in private and government medical colleges under the 85 percent state quota available to the domicile NEET candidates.

Kerala NEET counselling 2021: Documents required

Here’s a list of documents that the candidates would require during the verification process at the allotted colleges:

— Aadhaar card

— Class 10 or SSLC certificate as a valid age proof

— Self-attested copy of class 12 mark sheet

— Self-attested copies of HSC or equivalent examination mark sheet

— Kerala Domicile certificate

— Non-creamy layer (NCL) certificate for SEBC/OEC reservation

— Caste certificate for candidates belonging to SC/ST category

— Self-attested copy of a medical certificate for candidates of PwD category

Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Seat allotment process

Candidates will now be allotted seats through a centralised allotment process. Those who have been featured in the medical rank list of Kerala NEET will have to choose the institute/course they wish to apply for from the list provided on the official website of CEE. They are free to choose as many options as they want. The final allotment will be done while considering the candidate’s choice and their rank in the state merit list.

After the allotment, candidates will be required to freeze the seats in the given timeline. Those willing to opt for the seats will then be required to complete the online admission process by paying the seat acceptance fee. Candidates will subsequently have to report to the allotted colleges with the provisional admission letter on the scheduled date.

Kerala NEET Counselling 2021: Top Medical colleges

— Government Medical College, Kottayam

— Government Medical College, Kozhikode

— Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

— Government Medical College, Thrissur

— Amala Institute of Medical Science, Amalanagar

— Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur

— Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery

— MES Academy of Medical Sciences, Malaparamba

— Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Thiruvalla

As part of the NEET 2021 counselling, every college has its own cut-off, and candidates who have featured in the rank list need to clear these cutoffs to secure admission.

