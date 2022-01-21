Kerala Schools Move Back to Online Mode, Classes 10 to 12 Still Allowed on Campus

Kerala government has decided to tighten the restrictions across states due to rising cases of Covid-19. Due to the worsening condition, the state has decided to shift the classes back to online mode. While students in classes from 1 to 9 can attend classes in online mode. Those in classes 10, 11, and 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes.

Earlier schools in Kerala were shut till January 21, however, now the school closure has been extended. Students in classes 10, 11, 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes. The government is also running a vaccination drive for these children as they fall in the age group of 15 to 18. Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty had also asked schools with over 500 students to turn into Covid-19 vaccination centres for children.

Students who will be attending the school will also have to follow strict covid-19 precautions. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister P Vijayan even as the number of cases is on a rise, a complete lockdown is unlikely. The active COVID-19 cases in Kerala were 18,904 on January 1 and in nearly the last three weeks, the load has jumped to 1.99 lakh.

At the same time, the decision has been taken to close all but the final year classes in colleges in the affected areas. There will be strict restrictions for the next two Sundays as residents will only be allowed to move out only for essential services. For businesses, malls are asked to impose self-regulations.

Restrictions will be decentralized into different categories according to the number of patients in each district.

Schools across India are shut since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March and classes have been held online for students. While schools had reopened for some time, only to close again due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Digital classes will be allowed on KITE-Victers - the state government’s channel for kids who do not have access to the internet.

