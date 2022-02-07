Kerala Schools Reopen for Classes 10 to 12

The Kerala government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges across the state from today, February 7. As per the guidelines released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, classes have been allowed to reopen in a phased manner following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. Schools have reopened for classes 10 to 12 while classes 1 to 9 will reopen from February 14.

The decision to reopen schools and colleges came after the state CM Vijayan conducted a meeting to review the situation in the state. “The classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from February 14," a release issued by the CM’s Office said.

>Also read| >95% of Kids in Govt Schools Vaccinated, Their Emotional Health a Challenge: Sisodia

Advertisement

Schools in Kerala were shut since January 21. The government asked schools to opt for online classes only. “The decision on whether to continue with an online form of classes or not will be taken after the second week of February. The school authorities will be given the authority to shut down the classes for two weeks in case the institution becomes a cluster," the Chief Minister’s Office had said earlier in a release.

Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty had also asked schools with over 500 students to turn their campuses into Covid-19 vaccination centres for children. The government has allowed students between 15 to 18 years to be vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines.

>Read| Schools 2.0: How Will Schools Function Post-Pandemic? New Guidelines Issued

Schools have also reopened in Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have also reopened physical classes today. While Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to attend offline classes, the Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of classes 1 to 9. The Odisha government has allowed the reopening of classes 8 and above for now. The remaining classes will reopen next week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.