Kerala Schools Reopens on June 1, Students, Teachers get Warm Welcome

After being shut for almost two years, due to the restrictions put in place due to Covid-19 the schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala have reopened on Wednesday, June 1. The reopening of schools after a long break was welcomed by parents, students and other sections. The state CM also inaugurated Praveshnolsavam on the occasion on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the state government welcomed the students back to school with festivities. As part of the warm welcome for students and teachers, State-level ‘Praveshnolsavam’ -the formal welcome ceremony of receiving the tiny tots to school- was held at government HSS, Kazhakootam Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi vijayan inaugurated the Praveshnolsavam event, at the Kazhakkoottam government higher secondary school in the capital, which was later celebrated in all government schools across the state. The arrangements to greet new commuters at the schools for in the full swing in the last few months, as claimed by officials.

While inaugurating the Praveshnolsavam festivities, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that in the past six years about 10.5 lakh new students have joined government schools.

As part of the festivities, all schools were decked up, students were welcomed to the schools amidst the beats of traditional drums and during the day dance performances and singing was taken up by scores of students.

Talking about the COVID-19 norms, Education minister V Sivankutty also announced that masks are compulsory for both students and teachers at the schools.

Education minister also claimed that about 42.9 lakh students and 1.8 lakh teachers have come back to school on Wednesday after a long wait. On the first day of school reopening around 4 lakh students likely joined first standard.

