Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination or class 10 final examinations in Kerala soon. According to reports, the admit cards will be available for download on February 13 from the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The admit cards will have to be downloaded by school heads only. Individual students will not be able to do the same. Once the schools have acquired all the candidates’ admit cards, students will be able to collect them from their institutions. School heads will need to use the required login credentials to download the hall tickets and put the stamp and signature of the respective school’s principal.

Kerala SSLC Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to keralapareekshabhavan.in, the official website of the Kerala Board.

Step 2: You will see the login section on the homepage. Click here.

Step 3: Use your credentials to log into the portal.

Step 4: The screen should display the hall tickets of Kerala SSLC Class 10 students.

Step 5: The admit cards can be downloaded and printed out to distribute amongst the students.

It is imperative that students check all the details mentioned on their admit cards carefully after receiving it. If a discrepancy is noted, candidates should immediately contact their schools to get the mistake corrected.

The SSLC board exams in Kerala will be held from March 9 to March 29. Practical exams, on the other hand, will take place from February 1 to February 25. The schedule for the final exams for the higher secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) in Kerala is set from March 10 to March 30. More than 4.5 lakh students are likely to appear for this public examination in 2023.

Students must ensure that they carry their Kerala SSLC admit card 2023 to the exam centre since they would not be allowed to sit for the board exams without it.

The Kerala Board will also conduct mock tests between February 27 and March 3 to improve students’ performance in the final exams.

