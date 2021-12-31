Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Exam Dates Announced, To Start from March 31

The Kerala government on Monday announced the dates of examinations of the annual secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), plus two and vocational higher secondary for the ongoing academic year. The SSLC exams would be held from March 31 to April 29, 2022 while the plus two and vocational higher secondary examinations are scheduled between March 30-April 22, state General Education Minister V Sivankutty told in a press meet.

The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10-19 while plus two practical examination would be held from February 21 to March 15.The vocational higher secondary practical exams would be held between February 15-March 15, the minister said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and plus two/VHSC respectively, he added. Sivankutty also said the government has no plans to change the current school timings.

