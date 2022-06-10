Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Not Today, Here's What Officials Say

Over 4 lakh students awaiting Kerala SSLC or class 10 results will have to wait a little longer. After several reports of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results to be announced by June 10, the authorities are yet to announce the official date and time. It is likely that the Kerala SSLC results will be available by June 15, however, no exact date has been finalized yet.

Students who appeared for the Kerala board class 10 exams will be able to check their results through the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. They will also be available at keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The results will also be available at Saphlam app. The app can be download from the Google Play Store.

The Kerala Board SSLC exams were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. The exams were held in offline mode from 9:45 am to 12:30 pm. To pass the Kerala SSLC 2022 examination, students have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject. Students have to achieve at least grade D+ or between 30 to 39 marks to be considered to have passed in the class Kerala SSLC.

All students must also carefully check the document for their personal details on the online mark sheets such as name, date of birth, roll number, school name, etc. In case there is any error in such details, then the student must raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

Last year, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. At a time when most of the boards had canceled their exams, Kerala had gone ahead with it despite pandemic. Not only has the pass percentage increased but the number of students getting A+ grade or more than 90 also increased in 2021. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.

