Kerala Students Claim Racist Comments' Hurled Against Them During Virtual Orientation by DU’s Ramjas College

A section of students from Kerala on Tuesday claimed racist comments were posted against them in a virtual orientation session hosted by Delhi University’s Ramjas college. According to a college official, the principal has asked the concerned teachers to probe the matter. The comments have been removed and it is suspected that they were posted by an outsider who is not a student of the college, the official said.

According to the group, during the online class of BCom (Honours) on Monday, racist comments were posted against them alleging that the students from the southern state scored high marks due to unfair methods adopted by their state board. They demanded action against those who made the alleged derogatory comments.

When admissions on the basis of the first cut-off list had begun, a large number of students from the Kerala board had applied to the Delhi University with a majority of them being perfect scorers.

Meanwhile, Delhi University’s (DU) new academic session for first-year undergraduate students commenced on Monday with the freshers ruing the fact that they were not able to experience the first day of their college life the way they had wished. Many colleges held orientation sessions for the students virtually.

Riya Sharma, a student of BSc (Biomedical Science) in the Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science, echoed similar views and said, “Had we been in college, we would have been introduced to our classmates and our seniors would have indulged in friendly banters with us. I had always thought that this is how my first day in college would be but the virus has changed everything. We were told by our teachers during the orientation that the college might resume by December-end or in the first week of January."

