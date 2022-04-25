Kerala University Gives Answer key Instead of Question Papers & No Student Complained

The University of Kerala has made a major blunder by providing its students with the answer key instead of the question paper. Seeing this as an opportunity, no student reported the matter and continued to finish the exam and left the exam hall, according to Onmanorama.

The serious lapse was discovered too late during the evaluation process. After noticing the mistake, a complaint was raised.

The answer key was distributed instead of the question paper for the fourth-semester BSc Electronics exam, which was held in February. It was a unique exam held in the midst of the COVID-19 restrictions. So far, no action has been taken by the University against the guilty officials.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday when Kannur University in Kerala witnessed a severe breakdown in the administration of the third-semester botany examination. The university provided an exact copy of the previous year’s question paper. Remarkably, prior to this recent case, Kannur University had to cancel two BSC psychology exams when it was discovered that the varsity had used last year’s question paper for both exams.

Advertisement

The state governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, made critical statements the next day, April 22, in response to the Kunnar University mistakes. He stated that individuals responsible for the question paper fiasco would have to accept responsibility for their blunders. He further said that when he returns from Delhi, he will look into the matter thoroughly. He also asserted that while school-level education in Kerala is excellent, the state’s higher education sector is in disarray.

“The higher education sector in the state is in the doldrums. This is a clear sign of incompetence. Somebody must take up the responsibility. What is the commission going to do? Somebody should voluntarily take up the responsibility for it," he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.