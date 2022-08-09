Kids Dilemma: Egg, Banana, Chikki…Can we Have Them all? Dakshina Kannada's Meal Options Are Confusing Teachers

Under Pradhan Mantri Shakti Nirman Program, school children are given boiled eggs, bananas or groundnut chikki for 46 days in the current academic year. Accordingly, schools in Dakshina Kannada district have begun this scheme with mid-day meals from the last two weeks.

Though children seem to be happy getting options of what to have with lunch at school, teachers are in a fix. Kids are asked previously what they want to eat. They can opt for 1 boiled egg-1 banana or 1 groundnut chikki- any one option out of these three. But kids being kids, have turned things topsy turvy in just two weeks.

The ones that opted for eggs skipped Friday saying they don’t eat non-veg on that particular day. Some heard from their classmates/friends that Chikki was a tasty dessert and started asking for it the next day. Some had egg and then came into banana and chikki counters later and saying no to kids is not an easy task, explained teachers of various government schools.

Advertisement

There is another part of this problem: The accounts. When a certain number of kids choose eggs, that quantity of eggs is ordered and procured from vendors as per the rulebook. When they later ditch egg and opt for banana that count falls short. So this whole math has gone crazy for the teachers and staff. Students being inconsistent in their choice is a big problem now, explained Usha M, executive officer, Akshara Dasoha

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here