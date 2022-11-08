Kids Orphaned by Terror Attacks in Jammu Kashmir to get Quota in MBBS, BDS

Children orphaned by terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir will be eligible to avail of reservation for admission to MBBS and BDS colleges. The Board of Professional Entrance Examination, Jammu and Kashmir has released a detailed notification regarding the same. To obtain the quota, students need to at least pass the medical entrance exam. Further, they will have to apply separately for the quota. Among those who apply, students will be selected based on merit. For the current academic year, the applications under the central pool will begin from November 11.

" Board undertakes that mere submission of applications shall not confer any right on the applicant for his/her selection, which shall be done by the concerned Ministry Government, of India, in accordance with the rules/ procedures on the subject," stated official notice.

Only students who are permanent residents of Jammy and Kashmir or those whose parents are employed with the state/UT government, or employees of central or other government-related departments, or kids of employees having headquarters within Jammu and Kashmir.

Documents required to apply for the quota -

— Domicile Certificate of UT of J&K

— NEET- Score Card 2022.

— 10+2 Marks Card.

— Date of Birth Certificate.

— Category Certificate, if any

“It shall be necessary for the candidates to obtain minimum marks at the 50th percentile at NEET-2022. However, in respect of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, the minimum marks shall be at the 40th percentile. However, in respect of candidates with a specified disability, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile. The percentile shall be determined on the basis of highest marks scored in the All India Common Merit List in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses," stated the official notice.

