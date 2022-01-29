Know When Will Schools Reopen in Your State, Check List

With Covid cases slightly seeing a dip, several states in the country, from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu have started to reopened schools for physical classes. Here is a state-wise status of school reopening in the country.

>Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shut down all schools in the state for all classes due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases. As per the reports the CM will take a all on school reopening post a review meeting on January 30 or 31. Till then schools will remain shut in the State.

>Maharashtra: Schools across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik were shut for classes 1 to 12 for a long time. However, the government conducted a review meeting recently and has allowed schools to reopen from January 24. In a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM announced, “Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."

>Delhi: The national capital has shut all schools. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had directed schools to continue with online classes. Recently, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated and a proposal to reopen schools will be placed before the DDMA as Covid-19 cases are on a decline in the capital.

>UP: The Uttar Pradesh government once again has extended the school shut down. As per the latest announcement, all schools will remain closed in the State till February 15 for physical classes. Meanwhile, online classes will continue as usual in view of the upcoming secondary board examinations, announced by Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Also, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to conduct UP Class 10, 12 board exams 2022 after March 10 as the state will go to poll in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, 2022.

>Bihar: The state government has closed all schools, colleges, coaching centres until further orders. Classes are being held online. The schools will remain shut till Feb 6.

>Rajasthan: Schools will open for class 10-12 from February 1 in Rajasthan and for classes 6-9 from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new COVID guidelines.

>Tamil Nadu: Schools in TN will reopen for classes 1-12 on February 1, Chief Minister MK Stalin recently announced. While playschools, LKG and UKG facilities will remain shut, universities, colleges, polytechnic institutes and training centres (except those functioning as Covid centres) will be allowed to reopen from February 1.>

>West Bengal: Physical classes have been closed in the state across all classes and schools and colleges have resorted to online classes. Hostels have also been directed to shut down. If a student is unable to leave the campus, he/she must be provided all the necessary medical facilities and mid-day meals in the hostel itself, as per the official notice.

>Haryana: The Haryana government has announced school reopening date for students of classes 10-12. Students of Class 10, 11 and 12 will be allowed to visit their schools for physical classes February 1 onwards, education Minister Kanwar Pal recently said.

>Kerala: The state government has decided to shut physical classes for students of up to class 9 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Only vaccinated students of classes 10 to 12 are allowed to attend offline classes.

Schools across India were closed after the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Several reports have suggested that students, especially those from a lower-income background, have faced heavy learning losses due to school closure and it might take years to fill in the gap. Now, many states are reopening schools in a phased manner.

