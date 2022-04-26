Kolkata School Goes Online Due to Extreme Heat

After having spent over two years in online mode, South Point School Kolkata has once again shifted to digital classes due to extreme weather conductions. School in an official notice told parents, students, and other stakeholders that classes will remain shut in school and students and attend classes in online mode from their respective homes for the next three days due to weather conditions.

The state is experiencing a heatwave. According to MeT, the conditions will continue till April 28. Other districts in the state that have come under the grip of heatwave include Jhargram, Howrah, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Birbhum, and North 24 Parganas district, the weather office added.

The government has asked all schools to try and take classes in the morning. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a meeting on Wednesday keeping in view the heatwave in Bengal.

Advertisement

In view of the extreme weather conditions, South Point has decided to cancel all scheduled in-school classes for students for the remainder of this week, till Friday. Classes will be held online, as per the schedule being informed separately to parents. “We hope the weather conditions will improve from next week to enable us to resume in-school classes from Monday," the official note stated.

Schools in West Bengal had reopened in February after two years of online classes. The Calcutta High Court had directed schools and other higher educational institutions to charge fee accordingly to their policy arrangement. Earlier due to Covid-19, schools were not allowed to hike fee.

Recently, a renowned private school in South Kolkata has allegedly made identity cards for children who have paid the school fees. The students are supposed to wear the cards around their necks while entering the premises. Students whose parents have paid the school fees have been given a new yellow identity card. Students are allowed to enter the school only after the identity card ate being checked twice and those who have not paid fee are not allowed to enter the campus.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.