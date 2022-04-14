Kolkata School Restricts Entry of Students Who Did not Pay Fee, Issues Different I-Cards

A renowned private school in South Kolkata has allegedly made identity cards for children who have paid the school fees. The students are supposed to wear the cards around their necks while entering the premises. Students whose parents have paid the school fees have been given a new yellow identity card. Students are allowed to enter the school only after the identity card ate being checked twice and those who have not paid fee are not allowed to enter the campus.

Several educators have criticized the school authorities’ decision as it discriminates between those who have paid the fees and who have not. Parents have also agreed that this division is affecting the minds of the students. One of the parents claimed that students who have paid their school fees are the only ones who have received their mark sheets.

Popular bengali authour Shirshendu Mukherjee has claimed that this decision of the school authorities is absurd. “After a long time, the students are going to school with so much enthusiasm. Such a decision will drain all their enthusiasm for going to school. I don’t think this decision is taken from a very humane point of view. I request the school authorities to reconsider the decision," said Mukherjee.

“Private education owners have turned schools into a place of business. The government has allowed them to be educated. Hence, it is the responsibility of the state and the central government," said educationist Pabitra Sarkar.

While historian Narsinghaprasad Bhaduri said, “If parents drop their children out of these schools and enroll them in another private or government school, then such schools will get a lesson."

The Calcutta High Court had given certain directions to the schools in the case of arrears in school fees. However, a section of parents had approached the high court alleging that this private school in South Kolkata is not complying with the order.

