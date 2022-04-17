Kolkata Schools Ask Parents to Sign Undertaking Not to Criticise Them on Social Media

Some renowned schools in Kolkata’s Newtown area are making guardians sign undertaking that they will not be able to criticise the school on social media which may harm the reputation of the school. The undertaking taken on a Rs 10 non judicial stamp paper states seven points which the guardians have to sign.

“We also undertake not to use any form of social, electronic or print media to criticise any decision or action of the school which may have the potential to damage the reputation of the school," reads the document.

Among the seven points, it also include not using any political or administrative influence for admission or any other related matter. It also includes not joining any “agitation or demonstration for the purpose of forcing the school authorities in support of any demand, contrary to the rules and regulations of the school, nor we will participate in any activity which has a tendency to disturb the normal functioning of the school," it reads.

Of late various guardians have agitated on increased fee structure, hence, as per sources in these schools, the undertaking is a step to curb the same.

Meanwhile, guardians are very unhappy with the undertaking but since they can not do anything, they feel helpless. Parents on the condition of anonymity has said, “This is just unacceptable but if we don’t sign then they will harass our children , where are these schools going ."

As per experts, “Gurushishya parampara" always had something good to carry but now relationship between students and schools are detoriating because of such acts.

Earlier, a renowned private school in South Kolkata had allegedly made separate identity cards for children who have paid the school fees. Students entering the premises have been asked to wear the cards around their necks. Students whose parents have paid the school fees have been given a new yellow colour identity card. The identity cards are being checked twice while entering the school and those who have not paid fee are not allowed to enter the campus.

