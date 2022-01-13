KPMG Launches Part Time Course to Train BCom, BBA, MBA Students with Internship Option

KPMG in India has partnered with Gurgaon based Business School, Masters’ Union to launch a one-year part-time programme in Applied Finance with an embedded internships for BCom, BBA, and MBA students to help them crack finance jobs. Applications are invited for the course and the last date to apply for the programme is January 20.

As part of the course, each student will receive 1-1 mentorship with a KPMG in India expert, training in tools such as SAP and Power BI. The programme also includes industry placements, interview preparations, functional-role based workshops, bootcamps and a startup incubator. Students are also eligible to apply for over 50 available scholarships for this programme.

The programme has been designed by KPMG in India and will be taught fully by its partners and directors. The course is aimed at improving the employability of BBA, BCom, MBA curriculum. Aimed at undergraduates and working professionals with 1-2 years of experience, the 12-month hybrid programme includes a six-month virtual internship with KPMG in India.

Pratham Mittal, Director, Masters’ Union said, “While the jobs in finance are growing by the day, it is concerning that fresh graduate are unable to crack them due to gaps in their learning. We are happy to partner with KPMG in India to offer a course in applied finance which will help students, fresh graduates and early-stage professionals bridge those gaps and be industry-ready."

In a placement survey done by Masters’ Union, it was found that over 73 per cent of BCom, BBA and even MBA graduates are unable to crack fresher finance jobs. Surprisingly, the number for top colleges in Delhi University (DU) also stands at 43 per cent. On the flipside, employment for financial occupations is expected to grow 10 per cent by 2026, introducing more than 7,73,800 new jobs to the marketplace, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics; making finance, business and accounting a high growth industry with a record number of jobs, the official statement quoted.

Vijay Gogoi, Associate Partner, KPMG in India, said, “The hands-on program will not only equip learners with the latest knowledge, tools and techniques from the world of finance but will also help them boost their professional skills including negotiation, communication and stakeholder management - aspects that will set them apart and give them an edge in their career."

