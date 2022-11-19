Krea University Begins Admissions for MBA Programme 2023-25

IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB) at Krea University has opened admissions for the intake of the MBA cohort of 2023-25. The two-year residential MBA Programme offers electives across Data Science, Finance, Quantitative Finance, Marketing, Operations, Human Resources, and Strategy.

Apart from the MBA programme, IFMR GSB also offers PhD, Executive MBA and customised programmes for executives from corporate organisations across the world.

The admissions process at IFMR GSB is for aspirants both fresh out of college and working professionals. Fresh graduates as well as candidates with work experience are eligible. Applicants who meet all eligibility criteria will be considered for personal interview in the rank order of merit. The writing skills of applicants will be assessed using their scores on the relevant sections of the qualifying examination (CAT/XAT/NMAT/CMAT/GRE/GMAT) as well as the quality of writing displayed in their application forms.

IFMR GSB recognises candidates of academic excellence in UG programme who have graduated from the top educational institutions in the country as recognised by the NIRF and have been placed within the top 20 ranks of their degree programme. Such applicants are exempted from competitive exams and not required to submit a score from any of the competitive exams.

Speaking about the MBA programme at IFMR-GSB, Dean Lakshmi Kumar says, “In the ever-evolving business landscape, disruption is an everyday term. The shifts in the industry constantly require us to seek leaders who are skilled, adaptable, and flexible but also responsible, ethical, and resilient. We are hoping to nurture a generation that addresses challenges through the lens of the interwoven and comprehends problems while also understanding the ethos of interconnectedness between the planet, people, and profit."

IFMR GSB has been ranked amongst the top 50 B-schools in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India and is also accredited by SAQS (South Asian Quality Assurance System). It is governed by the UGC norms and is also part of the CFA Institute University Affiliation Programme.

