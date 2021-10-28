Krea VC Becomes Third Indian to get Distinction from American History Association

Prof Mahesh Rangarajan, Vice Chancellor and Professor of History and Environmental Studies, Krea University, Sri City has been conferred the distinction of ‘Honorary Foreign Member’ by the American Historical Association (AHA). The AHA granted Prof Rangarajan the honorary membership in appreciation of his extensive service in the discipline of history.

Only three eminent Indian historians have received the distinction so far. “Prof Rangarajan joins a rare circle of historians who have been conferred this honour. The first-ever recipient of this recognition was Sir Jadunath Sarkar, the pre-independence academic who has been called the “greatest Indian historian of his time". Only three eminent Indian historians have received this honour so far," says Krea University.

>Also read| 13 IIT Patna Professors in World’s Top 2% Scientists: Stanford University List

Advertisement

Prof Rangarajan studied at Hindu College, the University of Delhi for BA Honours in History and was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford from 1986 to 1989. He has MA in Modern History from Balliol CoIlege and Doctorate from Nuffield College, Oxford. He has been Professor at Delhi University and at Ashoka University. In 2011-15 he was Director of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. He has taught at Cornell University and National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru.

>Read| Krea University Launches Centre for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences

Prof Mahesh has authored three books and co-authored several others. The first ‘Fencing the Forest’ was published in 1996, and the most recent ‘Nature and Nation’ in 2015. The co-edited works include ‘Nature without Borders’ in 2014, ‘Shifting Ground’ in 2014, and ‘At Nature’s Edge’ in 2018. In 2010 he was Chair of the Elephant Task Force of the government of India. In 2015 he was the recipient of the Dr Triloki Nath Khoosho Memorial Prize on Environment and Development.

Founded in 1884, the American Historical Association is one of the oldest professional association of historians in the United States.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.