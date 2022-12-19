KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out at ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, KTET 2022 on December 3 and 4, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the KTET 2022 will now be able to access the provisional answer key of the TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in, which is its official website. The answer keys for all four categories have been made available on December 16 for the candidates to go through.

If candidates have any objections to raise against the released answer key, they can do so until 5 pm on December 24, 2022. These objections can be submitted on its dedicated forum on the Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or by post at the given address –Secretary, Pareeksha Bhavan, Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram - 12. Any objections received after December 24 will not be taken into consideration.

More information on the format for putting in objections by post can be found in the notification link provided below. The format sheet for objections to the provisional answer key follows the notification.

KTET 2022 was held in four categories: Category 1 for teachers teaching grades 1–5, Category 2 for those teaching grades 6–8, Category 3 for those teaching students in grades 8–10, and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

KTET Answer key 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit ktet.kerala.gov.in the official website of KTET.

Step 2: Click on ‘PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY OCT 2022 Category III Category IV’ or ‘PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY OCT 2022 Category I Category II’.

Step 3: Download the relevant Kerala TET Answer Key.

Step 4: Take a printout of the relevant Answer Key.

Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala conducts the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) exam twice a year to evaluate the eligibility of candidates with relevant skills to teach in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classrooms in the state of Kerala. The KTET test is administered under the guidelines established by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala, as well as the regulations established by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)/Department of General Education/Government of Kerala.

