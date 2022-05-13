KTET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objection

The provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 February session has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys for category 1 and category 2 on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in. This year, the KTET was held on May 4 and 5. The KTET 2022 provisional answer key for category 3 and 4 papers will be released soon.

Candidates are recommended to download the KTET answer key PDF now and thoroughly review the answers. If anyone believes an answer to be incorrect, he or she can object to it. Objections can be raised till May 19, up to 5 pm. They can also use the answer key to calculate their probable scores. To download the answer key, students will need their application number as per their hall tickets.

KTET 2022 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the KTET website

Step 2: Then click on the ‘Provision Answer Key Feb 2022’ link.

Step 3: Check the answers carefully.

Step 4: Save the KTET answer key as a PDF file.

KTET 2022 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: After downloading the answer key, go to the objection link

Step 2: Select the question number against which you want to raise objection.

Step 3: Attach required documents, pay fees, submit.

Step 4: Save and download the filled form for further use.

Candidates can use the answer key to use answer key to calculate the probable scores. Each paper has 150 marks. For each correct answer as per the key, candidates can award themselves one mark and count the total number in the end. There is no negative marking.

To select teachers in the state, various category assessments were administered. According to the KTET’s official website, category 1 is for classes 1 to 5, category 2 for classes 6 to 8, category 3 was for classes 8 to 10 and category 4 was for language teachers — Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi (up to upper primary level), specialist teachers, and physical education teachers.

To sum up, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test twice a year to evaluate the eligibility of candidates with sufficient skills to teach in lower primary, upper primary, and high school classes. The exam was held in Malayalam and English. The KTET is administered in accordance with the guidelines established by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala, as well as the rules created by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Department of General Education and government of Kerala.

