KTET 2022: Registrations Begin for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, Exam From Nov 26

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the notification of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. The registrations will begin from October 25 and continue till November 7. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Kerala TET 2022 October session through the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in, or on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET 2022 written exams will be held on November 26 and 27 in two shifts — the first one from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second one from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card 2022 will be released on November 21. There are two exams in KTET — one for lower primary classes, and upper primary classes, and another for higher classes.

Various category assessments are conducted via the KTET — category 1 is for classes 1 to 5, category 2 for classes 6 to 8, category 3 was for classes 8 to 10 and category 4 was for language teachers including Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi (up to upper primary level), specialist teachers, and physical education teachers.

KTET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for the exam, candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent with 45 per cent marks along with two years of Trained Teacher Certificate or TTC by Board of Examination. Those who to apply as teachers for upper primary classes must hold a graduation degree in any stream with a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

KTET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of KTET

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit the KTET application form. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

KTET 2022: Exam Pattern

KTET 2022 will feature a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. Each exam will be held for two and half hours. Each paper will have 150 marks. For each correct answer as per the key, candidates will be awarded one mark. There is no negative marking in the exam.

