KTET Answer Key 2022 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Know how to Check

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 3 and December 4, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The KTET result will be announced soon.

Kerala TET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of Kerala KTET — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘rectified answer key’ link.

Step 3: Check the answers displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who find any error in the answer key can raise objections and submit it to the Pareeksha Bhavan.

In category 1, there nine questions were rectified out of which three were cancelled. In category 2, there were four rectifications, all four were cancelled. In category 3, 14 questions were rectified out of which 6 were cancelled and in category 4, 11 questions were rectified, of which 10 were cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET answer key is an important document that helps candidates calculate the expected scores for the exam. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is allotted for each correct answer and no mark is deducted for an incorrect answer in the exam. Candidates should go through the final answer key carefully and allot themselves +1 for the correct answer and 0 for the incorrect answer/question left unanswered.

