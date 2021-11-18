Kurukshetra University to Reopen from November 22, First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Following the Haryana government’s order to reopen physical classes, Kurukshetra University has decided to begin offline classes for first semester students from November 22 onwards after a halt of almost a year and a half. The decision was taken in a meeting held on November 15 attended by the vice-chancellor, dean, student welfare, and the chief wardens.

The varsity has said it is mandatory for all the students to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in order to attend the physical classes. The hostel allotment has already been started from November 16 and the students seeking campus accommodation can apply for the same on the university’s official portal. Only fully vaccinated students are eligible for hostel accommodation. The last date to apply for a hostel facility is November 18.

The Haryana government has instructed the fully residential universities across the state to plan reopening campus for physical classes as per their respective semester schedules in SOPs in the Mahamari alert-Surakshit, Haryana notification on November 13.

Kurukshetra University has already instructed all teaching and non-teaching staff of the university to get fully vaccinated as per the directions issued by the Haryana government. Chairpersons, directors, and wardens are asked to complete the preparations to resume physical classes as per the standard operating procedure.

Meanwhile, the theory classes for third, fifth, seventh, and ninth-semester students will continue in online mode until further notice. The decision to resume classes for students of other semesters is yet to be taken, however, the campus is open for students who have practical, training, or fieldwork subjects.

The university has also stated that the decision regarding the semester exams beginning from the first week of December has not been taken yet. It is speculated that the exams might be conducted online.

