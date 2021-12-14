Kurukshetra University to Start Two Japanese Language Courses

The Kurukshetra University (KU), in Haryana, is all set to start two Japanese language courses. In this regard, a team of officials visited the university in Haryana on Monday to advise them on curriculum development.

Another KU release had earlier said that Manohar Lal Khattar has become the first student to enroll for the course. The release quoting Khattar had said that there is no age limit to seek education. “One should keep on improving one’s skills and knowledge," said the BJP leader. Khattar had earlier said he had a passion for learning foreign languages from the beginning, so he has enrolled in the Japanese language course.

“A team of senior experts consisting of Prof Ashok Chawla, Advisor Japan, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Joyanto Rabha, Administrator and Ken Sobajima, Programme Coordinator from Japan International Cooperating Agency (JICA) visited Kurukshetra University at Kurukshetra on Monday to interact with the Vice Chancellor KU Prof Som Nath Sachdeva and senior academicians of KU," a university release said.

Advertisement

Read|Hostels, Physical Classes Shut as 15 Gauhati University Students Tested Covid Positive

“KU has taken an initiative to start two Japanese language courses from the 2021 session which are running successfully. The Japanese experts’ team is in KU to advise the university on curriculum development to further expand Japanese language programmes and to provide a Japanese national as an expert language teacher in future," said V-C Sachdeva.

He further informed that the university is introducing Japanese, German and French language programmes in the Directorate of Distance Education in the online mode from the 2022 academic session in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Manjula Choudhary; Registrar, Dr Sanjeev Sharma and Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages, Professor Brajesh Sawhney were present during the meeting with Japanese experts, the release said.

Read| IIT Delhi Researchers Develop Way to Detect Omicron, Claim Results Within 90 Minutes

Advertisement

On the occasion, the team also visited a guest house, library, sports facilities and teaching departments of Kurukshetra University. Notably, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was among those to enroll himself for a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language started by Kurukshetra University recently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.