KVPY 2021 Postponed, IISc Entrance Exam on January 9

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) aptitude test will be held on January 9, 2022. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on November 7. The exam was postponed after concerns were raised over the non-inclusion of some regional languages.

The notification issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IISc) Bangalore read, “This is for the information to all those candidates who have registered and paid the fees for the KVPY Aptitude test-2021. The KVPY Aptitude test will now be held on 9th January 2022."

The admit card for the examination was released on October 8. Candidates who have registered for the KVPY 2021 exam are advised to note the new date and prepare accordingly. Although this year, the aptitude test will be held in English and Hindi, it is expected that other regional languages will be adopted in the coming years.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed seeking that the national-level fellowship examination is conducted in regional languages too. In response to this, the centre had cited the scarcity of adequate personnel to assess answers in various languages. Later, the matter was taken up for hearing in Madras High Court, following which IISc Bangalore announced that the new dates for the exam will be released in due course of time.

The KVPY Exam 2021 received a nod from the Madras High Court on the condition that there will be a prompt commitment from the government to conduct the exam in regional languages in the upcoming years. The Madras high court bench took the decision after considering the practical difficulties that will arise if the changes were brought in this year.

KVPY 2021: Exam pattern

The 3-hour online exam is divided into four sections carrying a total of 260 marks. While 75 per cent marks are allotted to the aptitude test, 25 per cent is given to the interview round. Based on the performance in the aptitude test, short-listed students will be called for an interview which is the final stage of the selection procedure. For the final selection of fellows, both aptitude tests and interview marks will be considered.

