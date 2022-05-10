KVS 3rd Merit List Today for Class 1 Admission at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the third merit list for admissions to class 1 today, May 10. Parents of children who had appeared registered for the admission and could not make it to the first two merit list can check the list on the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in. The first merit list was released on May 3 while the second one on May 6.

A provisional selection list could be released for unreserved seats, if any, between May 6 to May 17. The last date for admission to the academic year 2022-23 is June 30 for all classes, except class 11.

Also read| Kendriya Vidyalayas Not Solution to Problems in Education Sector, States Must Chip In: Education Minister

Advertisement

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check 3rd Merit List

Step 1. Visit the official website of KVS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “KVS Admissions 2022 Third Merit list" link

Step 3. Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch

Step 4. The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

If your ward has made it to the third list, keep the following documents ready for the admission process:

— Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate

— Proof of residence

— Certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees, for grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees

Advertisement

— Proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them, for grandchildren of KVS employee

— Proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee

— Caste certificate, if applicable

Read| West Bengal Colleges Go Online Again After State Government’s Diktat Over Heat

Advertisement

Earlier, KVS had raised the minimum age criteria to get admission to class 1 from 5 to 6 years. The Supreme Court had upheld the judgment of the Delhi High Court‘s decision to dismiss the pleas challenging the age criteria by KVS. As per the latest admission rules, a student of class 1 must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of 2022 and should not be more than 8 years old.

Further, the government has scrapped the Member of Parliament quota for admissions to KVS from this year. The quota for employees of the education ministry was also eliminated, Instead, the KVS will be having seats for children who have been orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the seats will be supernumerary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.