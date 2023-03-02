The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has rolled out the KVS admit card 2022 for its recruitment exam. Eligible candidates, who will be appearing for the examination, can now download the admit card from the official website of KVS which is kvsangathan.nic.in.

The admit card has been released for the posts of PGT, Hindi translator, and primary teacher as well as a bunch of non-teaching posts. To make the process easier, the direct links for all the posts are available individually on the official website of KVS.

KVS Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Open the official site of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on any browser or simply click here: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the announcement window and tap on the link reading: “Click here to download the admit card."

Step 3: The link will guide you to a fresh page that will showcase individual links to get admit cards for the respective posts. Click on the link you have applied for, and it will redirect you to an external server of KVS.

Step 4: Enter the login details which include, the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: As you tap on the submit tab, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details on the admit card and download the page.

Step 7: It is advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6990 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching posts like TGT, PGT, PRT, principal, vice principal, and librarian among others. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) exam city slip for PRT, PGT, and Non-Teaching posts was released on February 16. And, the exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 11.

