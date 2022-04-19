KVS Class 1 Admission List Scheduled for April 18 Delayed Till Further Notice

The Kendriya Vidya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the release of the first admission list for class 1 students till further notice. It was supposed to be released on Monday, 18 April but has now been put on hold.

“The lottery for Online Admission of Class-1 for Session 2022-23 scheduled to be held on 18.04.2022 has been put on hold till further orders. The revised date of lottery will be communicated soon," reads the official notice.

The registration process for the KV class 1 admission for the academic session 2022-23 concluded on April 13 at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The application process started on February 28 but the ending date too was deferred a couple of times. The last date for the registration was at first scheduled for March 21 but later it was extended to April 11 and then to April 13.

The KVS had notified that mere registration and submission of the application form does not confer a right to admission to any child. “Admissions will be offered by individual Vidyalayas, depending on available seats and as per KVS guidelines (see here) after examining application details, and after originals of all required documents have been produced at the time of admission," KVS had said.

Meanwhile, the application process for class 2 started on April 8 and will conclude on April 16. The list of selected students for admissions for the new academic year will be out on April 21. However, due to the postponement of the release of the class 1 admission list, other lists can also be delayed.

The KVS also put on hold admissions under special provisions — the Member of Parliament (MP) quota. Under this provision, the MPs have discretionary power to recommend 10 children for admission in a KVS between classes 1 to 9. Previously, an MP was allowed to recommend two admissions in an academic year, later it increased to five in 2011, to six in 2012, and to 10 in 2016. “As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be done under Special Provisions till further orders," the KVS said.

