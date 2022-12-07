KVS Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 6990 Vacancies of Teaching and Non-teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is accepting online applications for a number of teaching and non-teaching positions. Eligible applicants can submit their applications for the open positions at kvsangathan.nic.in by December 26. A total of 6,990 open posts will be filled as a result of the recruitment drive.

The recruitment notification reads, “KVS invites applications from Indian Citizens for filling up the posts of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, PRT ( Music), Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II and Hindi Translator in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to apply online through the KVS website www.kvsangathan.nic.in. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted."

KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Principal: 238

Vice Principal: 203

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1409

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3176

Librarian: 355

Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303

Finance Officer: 06

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 02

Assistant Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade-II: 54

KVS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have cleared bachelors degree, masters degree in relevant field along with BEd. Those applying for TGT must have cleared bachelors degree while those applying for secretariat assistant, and stenographer posts must have cleared class 12.

KVS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to KVS official website

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the form with required detail

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Save and download the form for further use

KVS Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The examination fee is Rs 2300 for candidates applying for the positions of principal, vice principal and assistant commissioner and Rs 1500 for candidates applying for the positions of finance officer, PGT, TGT, assistant engineer (civil), librarian, PRT (music), assistant section officer, and Hindi translator. For the positions of senior secretariat assistant, junior secretariat assistant, and grade-II stenographer, an examination fee of Rs 1200 must be paid.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The schedule for the recruitment examinations will be published later. The examination will be administered using a computer-based test (CBT). If selected, the candidates may be posted anywhere in India during their initial period depending on the needs of the organisation.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of assistant commissioner, and principal will get between Rs 78800-209200, vice principal Rs 56100-177500, TGT, librarian, finance officer, assistant engineer civil between Rs 44900-142400, Hindi translator Rs 35400-112400, senior secretariat assistant, stenographer Rs 25500-81100, and junior secretariat assistant will get paid between Rs 19900-63200.

