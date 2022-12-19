KVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open for 7 Deputy Commissioner posts, Salary up to Rs 2,09,200

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan (KVS) has been notified of the vacancies for the Deputy Commissioner post available in the department on December 15. The hiring process is taking place for a total of 7 posts for group A Deputy Commissioner.

The aspirants can apply through the proper channel till January 31 and can check the advertisement on the site of KVs, kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: The age bar stands at 50 years up to the last date of submission date. There is no limit for the employees of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Candidates of OBC/SC/ST/PH/ will get relaxation in the age requirement.

Education: The applicants must be qualified for a second-class Master’s degree, B.Ed., or equivalent degree, 3.05 years of regular service as Assistant Commissioner. Besides this, the candidates require eight years of experience as Assistant Commissioner and Principal together with a minimum of one year’s experience as Assistant Commissioner.

According to the notification, it is desirable to have a “Working knowledge of Hindi and English. Experience in directing in-service training programs for teachers and administrators and/or research in education".

KVS Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The eligible candidates can submit their application through the offline method to Joint Commissioner (Admn.-I), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 18, Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi-110016.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 2,300. Candidates from the reserved categories are not required to pay.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selected applicants will be invited for an interview round in Delhi. The selected officers will be posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / Various Regional Offices / Regional Institutes of Education & Training all over India.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Salary

As per the official notification, direct recruitment will be conducted at the Pay Level-12 (Rs 78,800 to 2,09,200) plus allowances applicable to KVs.

