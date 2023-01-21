KVS Recruitment 2023: Tentative Schedule Released for 6990 Teaching, Non-teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the tentative schedule for the direct recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts. This recruitment drive will fill up positions of principal, vice principal, assistant commissioner, librarian, finance officer, and other posts. Candidates who applied for the KVS direct recruitment 2022 can check the examination dates for 6,990 posts on the official site of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the computer-based test will begin on February 7 and will end on March 6. The admit card for the KVS direct recruitment 2022 will be issued soon on the main website. The registration process for the KVS recruitment 2022 began on December 5, 2022, and ended on January 2, 2023. KVS will select eligible candidates on the basis of their performance in written tests and class demos or interviews or skill tests.

KVS recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

A total of 6,990 posts are on offer:

Assistant Commissioner: 52

Principal: 239

Vice Principal: 203

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1,409

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 3,176

Librarian: 355

Primary Teacher Music (PRT Music): 303

Finance Officer: 6

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2

Assistant Section Officer: 156

Hindi Translator: 11

Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702

Stenographer Grade II: 54

KVS recruitment 2022 tentative schedule:

February 7: Assistant Commissioner

February 8: Principal

February 9: Vice Principal and Primary Teacher (Music)

February 12 to 14: Trained Graduate Teacher

February 16 to 20: Post-Graduate Teacher

February 20: Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), and Hindi Translator

February 21 to 28: Primary Teacher

March 1 to 5: Junior Secretariat Assistant

March 5: Stenographer Grade II

March 6: Librarian, Assistant Section Officer, and Senior Secretariat Assistant.

KVS Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule: How to download

Step 1: Go to KVS’s official site at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file of the tentative schedule will open where candidates can check the dates.

Step 4: Check, save and download the page

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the KVS Direct Recruitment 2022 tentative schedule for further need.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of assistant commissioner, and principal will get between Rs 78800-209200, vice principal Rs 56100-177500, TGT, librarian, finance officer, assistant engineer civil between Rs 44900-142400, Hindi translator Rs 35400-112400, senior secretariat assistant, stenographer Rs 25500-81100, and junior secretariat assistant will get paid between Rs 19900-63200.

