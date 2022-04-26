KVS Scraps MP Quota in Admission, Introduces Free Enrollment for COVID-19 Orphans

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body managing KVs, introduced the fresh guidelines for the admission process in the upcoming academic year on Monday.

KVS had earlier announced the discontinuation of the Member of Parliament Quota in admission to KVs or central schools across the country. Previously, a special provision in the admission process entitled Lok Sabha MPs to recommend 10 students in any KV school within their constituency. Rajya Sabha members were allowed to recommend 10 students in the state from which they are selected.

In the new admission guidelines, KVS has introduced a special provision to allow admission to children who were orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such admissions will be given over the existing strength of the class under PM CARES for Children Scheme. These children will also be exempted from paying all kinds of fees from classes 1 to 12. “The admission will be done on the basis of the list given by District Magistrate of the concerned District subject to 10 children per KV and maximum 02 children per class," read the new admission guideline.

The MP quota in admission has been removed from the special provisions for KV admission guidelines. The Union Education Minister was also previously allowed to recommend admission of 450 students under a separate ‘discretionary’ quota but the practice has now been scrapped. The quota for MPs and Union Education Minister in KV admission was re-introduced by the NDA government in 1998 when Dr Murli Manohar Joshi was the Union Human Resource Development Minister.

KVs essentially provide admission to children of Central government employees. The sponsoring agency quota in the admission process has also been discontinued from the new academic year. Previously, five seats in each section of class 1 were filled by the children of sponsoring agencies such as the state government or a PSU in case the KV was located on their premises.

