Last Date to Apply For India Post Gramin Dak Sevak, 650 Vacancies on Offer, Salary up to Rs 30,000

The online registration for the recruitment of as many as 650 Grameen Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the India Posts Payment Bank Limited (IPPB) is set to close today. Candidates who still haven’t registered can do via the IBPS portal at ibpsonline.ibps.in. The recruitment is tentatively slated to be held in June 2022 and a definitive will be updated to candidates via call letters at the later stage of the process.

The tenure of engagement will be two years, further extendable by one year, subject to satisfactory performance of the candidates. The selection will be done based on an online written examination. India Posts also reserves the right to conduct a language proficiency test, if needed.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, a candidate must possess a graduation degree from a college/university recognised by the government of India. Additionally, a minimum of two years of work experience as a GDS is a must. The candidate must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as of April 30, 2022.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to the Current Opening page on IPPB’s official website

Step 2: Click on registration link

Step 3: Create a new login by providing the required information

Step 4: If you are already registered on the IBPS portal, log in using your registration number and pass the word

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload relevant documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your form

Step 7: Save an acknowledgment

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 700.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The recruitment test conducted by IPPB will feature a total of 120 questions on basic banking, awareness about IPPB products, general awareness, computer awareness, reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language subjects. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and questions will be asked in Hindi and English mediums.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2022: Salary

The bank will pay Rs 30,000 per month as salary to the selected GDSs candidates, engaged by IPPB as executives, exclusive of statutory deductions and contributions. Tax deductions will be made in accordance with the IT Act, as amended from time to time.

