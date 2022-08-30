Learn English: Explore Commonly Used Idioms to Add Depth to Your Conversation

It helps you From basic rules of grammar to everyday use sentences to helping those well-versed with the language to take their communication skills a notch up, we bring to you a weekly series, ‘Learn English’ to help you improve your English laguage skills.

To ace a professional set-up, young adults often find the need to improve their English communication skills. In this week’s Learn English column, we have brought to you, a series of idioms you can use to take your English a notch up. Let’s have a look at some of these easy idioms, which can be used in our daily lives.

But what are idioms? Idioms are sayings that have a deeper meaning than literal words. It is called muhavara in Hindi.

Using Idioms can give more depth to sentences and also show improvement in communication style. If you want to impress someone, then learn some simple phrases that can be used in everyday conversation.

1- I am in a fix. I don’t know what to do.

I am confused. I don’t understand what to do.

2- This is easier said than done.

It is easy to say and difficult to do anything.

3- He has got on my nerves.

He has become extremely annoying.

4- You are getting cross with me for nothing.

You are getting angry with me without any reason.

5- Strike the iron when it is hot.

Trying something at the right time.

6- He is true to his word.

Doing what one said one would do.

7- All his hopes ended in smoke.

To not produce concrete or positive results

8- It is out of my control.

No longer possible to manage.

