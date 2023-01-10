Learn English: From Avatar to Chutney, Hindi Words Included in English Dictionary

Every year some new words are added to the English dictionary. In this, the popular words of the Hindi language are also given a place. If you are fond of reading English novels or watching English movies, then you must have read or heard some Hindi words.

English-speaking people use these words a lot. At the same time, Hindi-speaking people can feel proud that the words of their language are also used abroad. Know the list of Hindi words included in the English dictionary.

1- Verandah: There are no Verandahs in houses in England. But when the British came to know about this word during their stay in India, they made it a part of their dictionary.

2- Jungle: The word ‘Jungle’ of Hindi is also used a lot by the British. Forest and jungle have the same meaning and both are used in the English language.

3- Chit: According to the experts of English, the word chit is derived from the Hindi word chitthi. Now of course the exchange of letters has reduced, but earlier conversations used to be done through these.

4- Pyjama: The word Pyjama in English is derived from Pajama of Hindi.

5- Juggernaut: It means something that is huge and cannot be stopped. The word is said to have been derived from the Jagannath Yatra of Puri. In the UK, the huge truck is called Juggernaut.

6-Thug: The Hindi word thug means thief/dacoit. The use of this word in English has started in the 19th century.

7- Chutney: There would hardly be any Indian who does not know the meaning of the word Chutney. The people of Britain started using this word in the 19th century and only then it was able to find a place in the English dictionary as well.

8- Bangles: It means bracelets. This English word is derived from the Hindi word ‘Bangdi’.

9- Cot: The word cot in English is derived from cot in Hindi. Both men a child’s crib.

10- Avatar: According to the Cambridge Dictionary, ‘Avatar’ is a photo or picture that is used to represent oneself on online gaming or chat rooms, or any other platform. The word ‘Avatar’ is basically a Sanskrit word. According to Hindu beliefs, it is linked to lineage or generation.

