To speak in English, it is not enough to have basic knowledge of letters, and knowledge of nouns, pronouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. Along with it, other important rules of English grammar should also be known.

If you want to speak in the English language like an expert, then you should also be able to convert any statement into a question. For this, special rules have been made in English grammar. Knowing about them, you too can improve your English speaking.

Rule 1: Use Whom for Objectives. example:

1- I want to see Mr. Tanuj. – Whom do you want to see?

2- He was talking to his brother. – Whom was he talking to?

Rule 2: Use Whose for the possessive case. example:

1- That is Shyam’s office. - Whose office is that?

Rule 3: What is used to identify an object or to know the profession of a person. example:

1- He wants some toffees – What does he want?

2- His father is a musician. – What does his father do?

Rule 4: When is used to express time. example:

1- He returned from America on Friday – When did he return from America?

Rule 5: How is used to express manner and condition. example:

1- He saved himself by climbing a tree. – How did he save himself?

2- There are about a hundred colleges in Delhi. – How many colleges are in Delhi?

Rule 6: Where is used to tell about the place. example:

1- He was at his friend’s place last night. – Where was he last night?

Rule 7: Why is used to explain the reason. example:

1- People dislike him for his cunning behavior. - Why do people dislike him?

Rule 8: Which is generally used to describe the selection. example:

1- This book is Ram’s. - Which is Ram’s book?

2- He could not attempt the last question. – Which question could he not attempt?

Rule 9: Who/whom/whose is used to express someone’s identity. example:

1- His father is Sameer. - Who is his father?

2- I know the bank manager. - Who do you know here?

Rule 10: Use Who for the subjective case. example:

1- The thief broke the door. - Who broke the door?

