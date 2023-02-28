Conjunctions and interjections are brief words we use in sentences. There are a few differences between conjunctions and interjections, especially in terms of their function. The main difference is that conjunctions are used to connect two words or two phrases together, while interjections are used to express sudden emotions in informal writing. Let us understand the difference between the two along with examples.

What Are Conjunctions?

Conjunctions are used to combine two or more objects, phrases or clauses. It can also be termed as connectors as they are employed in sentences to make connections. Conjunctions can normally be found in the latter part of a sentence if they are used to connect clauses. If conjunctions are used to connect objects or phrases, they can appear in the beginning, middle or end of the sentence according to the position of the objects or phrases.

Types of Conjunctions

1. Coordinating conjunctions – Used to combine two independent clauses. Examples of coordinating conjunctions are for, and, nor, but, or, yet and so.

2. Subordinating conjunctions – Used to combine an independent clause and a dependent clause. Examples of subordinating conjunctions are if, although, though, after, before, because, as if, unless, until, when, while, etc.

3. Correlative conjunctions – Used to combine two phrases or parts of the sentence which have equal importance within a sentence. Examples of correlative conjunctions are not only…but also, either…or, neither…nor, whether…or, rather…or, if…then, etc.

Examples of Conjunctions

- Sruthi and I visited Gokarna last weekend.

- Do you have a rough notebook or at least a rough sheet of paper?

What Are Interjections?

Interjection are a part of speech used to convey or express sudden feelings and emotions. There are no particular rules as to where interjections should be placed in a sentence, but most often, they are seen to appear in the beginning of a sentence. They are used to form exclamatory sentences.

Examples of Interjections

- Hurray! We won the match.

- Ouch! That really hurt badly.

