Learn English: What are Determiners and Quantifiers?

Although determiners and quantifiers may seem complicated, chances are that you already use them without even realising it. Lets understand what they exactly are in Learn English with News18.

What is a determiner?

A determiner is a word that comes before a noun, and tell you whether the noun is specific or general. We use determiners to identify things (this book, my sister) and we use quantifiers to say how much or how many (a few people, a lot of problems).

Let’s take a closer look with some examples. Some specific determiners include:

- the

- this

- that

- my

- your

- her and his

This is how you would use them in a sentence:

“He didn’t eat the cake I bought for him."

“This is the train we have to catch."

“That is the first proper question you’ve asked me."

“My red coat is missing."

In all of these examples, the noun that follows the determiner is very particular and you would know which one you are talking about.

What is a quantifier?

Quantifiers are also words that come before a noun, but they give a different type of information. They describe the quantity of an item – how much or how many there are of something.

Quantifiers for count nouns include:

- Many

- Several

- Few

- A number of

While for non-count nouns, they include:

- much

- a little

- a bit

And some can be used for both!

- All

- Enough

- Some

- A lot of

- Any

Let’s take a look at some examples!

“There were many tables at the wedding."

“She only ate a little rice."

“There is not enough love in the world."

“You can take some apples with you."

You will frequently use determiners and quantifiers, which are both crucial aspects of the English language. Therefore, make sure you practise a lot to ensure that you comprehend how to use them properly. Try to read as much as you can, and keep an eye out for examples.

