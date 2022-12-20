Home » News » education-career » Learn English: What Are The Rules Related to the Letter 'C' in English?

Learn English: What Are The Rules Related to the Letter 'C' in English?

Learn English: Did you know when any word that starts with 'C' in English will be pronounced 'S' and 'K'? Here are some examples to help you understand

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 11:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Lean the rules of letter C in English vocabulary (Representative image)
Lean the rules of letter C in English vocabulary (Representative image)

Most people in India are proficient in Hindi along with mother tongue or regional language. English language comes after this. The language has become a part of our common speech now. From good morning to good night, we use many words of English language everyday.

There is a lot of difference in the pronunciation of English and Hindi letters. In the initial days of learning the English language, there may be some difficulty in understanding the basic rules of grammar. However, after getting used to it, the awkwardness will stops.

Did you know when any word that starts with ‘C’ in English will be pronounced ‘S’ and ‘K’? Here are some examples to help you understand:

Rule 1: If there are letters E, I, Y etc. in front of C, then the word starting with C is pronounced ‘S’. You can understand it better from the examples given below-

A- Rice, Pice, Niece, Cease

B- Citizen, Cigar, Circle, Cinema

C- Cyclone, Cycle, Icy, Cypher cipher (void)

Rule 2: If A, O, U, K, R, L etc. are in front of C, then C is pronounced as ‘K’. You can understand it better from the examples given below-

A- Cat, Cattle, Cavity, Catalog

B- Cot, Color, Collar, Cottage

C- Curse, Custom, Cut, Curtain Curtain

D- Lock, Duck, Duck, Dock, Rock,

E- Crow, Cruel, Cradle, Crass,

F- Clock, Clatter, Clatter, Clerk, Clean - clean

Rule 3: If IA is in front of C, then C is pronounced as ‘Sh’. You can understand it better from the examples given below-

Social, Musician, Racial, Facial

Rule 4: If H is in front of C, then C is often pronounced as ‘Ch’, ‘K’ and ‘Sh’. You can understand it better from the examples given below-

A- Cheat, Chess, Cheer, Chair, Bench, Reach

B- Chemist, Character, Cholera, Chorus

C- Chiffon, Machine- Machine, Chicane

Meanwhile, the verb “do" plays an important role in English. It is probably one of the most important verbs that you will need to learn if you want to achieve fluency. Knowing how to use ‘do’ can help you form your sentences better, and will also allow you to better express yourself and your actions. The auxiliary verb ‘do’ is used to make questions and negative sentences in the simple present tense.

