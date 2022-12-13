Learn English: What is a Clause? Know Different Types of Clauses

Although you use clauses in your speech and writing every day, it can be easy to overlook the intricacies of clauses in English. Read on to learn how clauses are classified, the roles clauses play in sentences, how to combine clauses to express your thoughts, and the difference between independent and dependent clauses. Today’s in Classes with News18, lets learn what are clause, and how are they used in sentences.

A clause is a collection of words with a subject and a verb that relate to one another. This connection is essential because a clause, as opposed to being just a collection of words, transmits information about what the subject is or is doing. A phrase can frequently—but not always—function as a standalone sentence because it expresses an action or a state of being.

A clause frequently has the ability to stand alone as a sentence. In contrast, a term cannot. A simple explanation of the distinction between a phrase and a clause follows:

Phrase: Meows so loudly

Clause: That cat meows so loudly

In this example, the clause can be an independent sentence. It can also be part of a complex sentence. For example:

That cat meows so loudly when she wants to eat.

One clause or several clauses can be present in a sentence. A clause can only be defined by the requirement that it have a linked subject and verb. Because English uses clauses for a variety of purposes, there are many different methods to organise and combine them.

Types of clauses

There are two types of clauses independent clause and dependent clause.

Independent clauses functions on its own to make a meaningful sentence and looks much like a regular sentence. In a sentence two independent clauses can be connected by the coordinators: and, but, so, or, nor, for*, yet*.

Example: Can you do it?

Do it please. (Subject you is hidden)

I read the whole story.

While dependent clauses cannot work independently since it leaves a notion or idea unfinished. A subordinate clause is another name for it. They assist the independent clauses in finishing the phrase. It can’t stand on its own to make a full sentence.

The dependent clause is joined to another clause to finish the sentence via the subordinators. The initial word is a subordinator in each of the dependent clauses. Subordinators include noun clause markers, subordinating conjunctions, and relative pronouns.

Example: When I was dating Daina, I had an accident.

I know the man who stole the watch.

He bought a car which was too expensive.

Combining clauses is necessary when you need to create a sentence that has more than one separate clause. At least one independent clause appears in every sentence you compose. What can be combined with your independent clause depends on the other clauses in your sentence. Compound sentences are those that contain two or more separate clauses.

