Learn English: What is an Adjective? Know Definition and Examples

Adjectives are a major part of speech that not only make nouns and pronouns more interesting, but they also provide a lot more information when we use them in speech and writing

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 12:43 IST

To understand how adjectives work, have a look at some examples
An adjective is a word that modifies or describes a noun or pronoun. Adjectives can be used to describe the qualities of someone or something independently or in comparison to something else. Adjectives provide answers to questions such as “What kind?" “Which one?" and “Whose is it?"

An adjective clause is a dependent clause that—like an adjective—modifies a noun or a pronoun. Because adjective clauses act as adjectives, they cannot stand alone as a complete sentence. To demonstrate how adjectives work, let us have a look at some examples.

1) Riya is beautiful.

To be ‘Beautiful’ is the quality of Riya. Since Riya is a noun, Beautiful is an adjective.

2) He was brave.

To be ‘Brave’ is the quality of ‘He’. Since ‘He’ is a pronoun, hence Brave is an adjective.

3) I have some water.

Here, we have used ‘some’ with water. It gives an idea about the amount of water. So using ‘some’ gives some additional information about water. ‘Water’ is a noun so ‘some’ is an adjective.

4) Aman is my brother who plays with you.

In this sentence, when said “who plays with you", it provides additional information about Aman that he plays with you. Since Aman is the name of a person, means a noun, hence, the clause ‘who plays with you’, which provides additional information about a noun is an adjective clause.

5) My parents visited the place where they first met.

When we say “where they first met", it gives us some additional information about the place, which is a noun. Hence, this clause ‘where they first met’ is an adjective clause.

February 14, 2023
