Leave Ukraine, Don't Wait for University Orders: Indian Embassy to Students

Amid the rising tension in Ukraine, the Embassy of India has asked Indian students studying in the country to return to India. In its recent notice, the Embassy has asked students to “leave Ukraine temporarily" and not wait for the official orders from their respective college or university, said the Indian Embassy in an official notice.

“Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by medical universities. In this regard, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," read the official statement.

Earlier, Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked its citizens, particularly students, whose stay is not essential, to leave temporarily amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Tension over Ukraine has increased with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border. The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of planning for the invasion. But Moscow continues to deny such claims and maintains that it has no intentions of attacking any country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.