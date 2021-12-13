Less Than Half of Indian Graduates Skilled; BTech, MBA Most Employable: India Skill Report

India has seen a rise in its skilled population with more and more students showing hireable skills, yet not even half of the total students are employable despite having degrees. As many as 46.2 per of students are employable in 2022 as compared to 45.9 per cent in 2021, according to India Skill Report 2022. While this is a rise, it is still less than the pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, as many as 47.38 per cent of Indian talent was employable - the highest till now.

Most employable students are from BTech or BE degrees. According to the report, as many as 55.15 per cent of students who clear BE, BTech are employable. This is a huge rise from 46.82 per cent in 2021. Engineering degrees are followed closely by MBA. As many as 55.09 per cent of the MBA holders are employable. Polytechnic, MCA have the least employable talent with 21.43 per cent, and 29.3 per cent of graduates being employable, reveals the report.

Sector-wise, BFSI, software/hardware, and IT and internet business have given out most jobs in 2021 while in 2022 internet, business software, hardware & IT, Pharma, and BFSI will be the top recruiters, according to ISR 2022.

“Digital adoption has made way for new skill sets and opportunities to be leveraged in the coming years. While automation and smart machines are said to replace over 20 million jobs by 2030, it is estimated that more than 133 million new jobs will be created as early as 2022," states the report.

States With Highest Employability

Rank 1: Maharashtra

Rank 2: Uttar Pradesh

Rank 3: Kerala

Rank 4: West Bengal

Rank 5: Karnataka

Rank 6: Delhi

Rank 7: Andhra Pradesh

Rank 8: Tamil Nadu

Rank 9: Gujarat

Rank 10: Haryana

Job demand has increased in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In 2021, Delhi, Orissa, and Uttar Pradesh were the top recruiters, and in 2022 Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala will be the highest recruiters.

Kerala being a topper among employable resources available, the opportunities in the state are far behind these statistics. A whopping 15.77 per cent unemployment rate during last year in the state was a huge concern. Other tier 1 and 2 cities in India are witnessing a lot of candidates emerging from the state of Kerala in search of new job opportunities.

