Like CTET, Now REET Validity Extended for Lifetime

The Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) qualified certificates will be valid for lifetime, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced. The decision has been taken at a state cabinet meeting held at the his residence. Earlier, the certificates were valid up to seven years which was later changed to three years.

Gehlot also said that the cabinet has decided to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Rules 1996 to determine the procedure and methodology for direct recruitment of primary and upper primary teacher posts. With this decision of the cabinet, the selection for the post of teacher in primary and upper primary schools will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the examination conducted by the authorised agency.

Till now this selection was done on the basis of REET scores. The government has said that the selection of more qualified teachers of primary and upper primary level will be done with complete transparency from the agency set by the state government.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had said that the validity of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) qualifying certificate will be extended up to a lifetime from seven years. Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), it will, however, not reissue certificates with changed validity. “The Validity Period of TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate Government, would remain valid for life," CBSE had said.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Education Department has released the cut off list of REET 2021 level 1 on February 28 at reetbser21.com and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The list of candidates released was twice the total posts this time. A total of 31,000 candidates have been selected for 15500 posts. Candidates are likely to be appointed to the posts of teacher by March-end, as per reports. Meanwhile, REET 2022 will be conducted in July. The vacancies will be increased from 32000 to 62000 and the teacher recruitment will be done through two exams. Those who qualify REET will have to appear for another exam.

