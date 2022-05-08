India Post to Telangana Police Department, List of Government Jobs to Apply this Week

Various state government departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have notified recruitment drives to fill vacant posts. From an executive post in NTPC to vacancies in Telangana Police, there are several active recruitment processes depending upon the qualification and salary levels. If you are an aspirant looking for a new job or are interested in switching to a secure government job, here’s a list of vacancies you can apply for this week.

NTPC

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the recruitment of executives on a fixed tenure basis. A total of 15 vacancies including nine Executive (LA/ R&R), 5 Executive (Solar PV) and one Data Executive post will be filled in the drive. The engagement will be for three years only and selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1 lakh depending upon the post. The last date of application is May 13.

Telangana Police Department

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has notified the recruitment process for filling over 17,000 posts. This includes 15422 posts in the police department, 636 in the Disaster response and fire department, 154 in Prison and correctional Services and 403 posts in the Special protection force department. Additionally, 614 posts in the Prohibition and excise department and 64 vacancies in the Transport department will also be filled through the recruitment. The last date of application is May 20.

India Post

India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks as BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevaks. The recruitment will be done based on a system-generated merit list prepared according to the merit position of the candidates and the preference for the post submitted in the application. To be eligible for the recruitment, the applicant must have a secondary school (class 10) examination pass certificate with Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects. The last date of application is June 5.

DTC

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has notified the recruitment process to fill over 720 vacancies. This includes 357 posts of an assistant electrician (R&M), 112 vacancies for assistant foreman and others. The recruitment will be done on a one-year contractual basis initially but the term may be expended depending upon the performance of the candidate. The upper age limit for an assistant foreman is 35 years, for all other posts, the age cap is 25 years.

