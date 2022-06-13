LIVE: JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Likely Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to begin on June 20 and the admit cards are expected to be out today, June 13. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official portal by using their roll number and date of birth, once the link is activated. Candidates must note that they have to take a printout of the admit card as they will have to produce it during the exam.

The JEE Main 2022 will have two sessions this year. The first session is being held this month and the second one in July-end. Students will get to know their exam centres, and covid-19 guidelines via their admit cards. If not released today, it might hint at a delay in the exam. The JEE Main 2022 exam dates have already been postponed before, however, students have been demanding further postponement.

Advertisement

Read | JEE Main 2022: What Not to Do, Mistakes to Avoid While Attempting Engineering Entrance

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website NTA JEE Main

Step 2: Click on admit card link, once activated

Step 3: Log in using credentials which include your registration number, and date of birth

Step 4: Download admit card, take a printout for further use

Once the admit card for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is downloaded, students will get to know details including exam centre, time, and slot among others. Students need to ensure that the details written on admit card is correct. It is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam centre as, without it, students will not get entry to the exam hall. Students need to ensure it is error-free such as personal details and the spellings, whether the subject names, and exam dates are mentioned correctly.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the application process has begun for the second attempt. The registration process for JEE Main second phase is still on and will end at June 30. JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be conducted from July 21 to 30.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.