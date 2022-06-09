LIVE: JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: When, Where & How to Download, All You Need to Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card or hall ticket for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main. The JEE Main session 1 admit card will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The admit card, by rule, is released about 10 days ahead of the exam. Now, the JEE Main session 1 is scheduled to begin from June 20. With roughly about 10 days to go, the admit card can be expected to be anytime.

The JEE Main 2022 will have two sessions only. This is a drop from last year when there were four sessions for the engineering entrance exam. The number of sessions were increased last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year too, most of the classes were held online, however, the same relaxation was not extended. This led to huge protest by students who wanted to have more attempts at JEE Mains.

Not just JEE but students across entrance exams including NEET - the medical entrance, and CUCET - common entrance for central universities are also demanding to have more attempts at the entrance exams. Students are holding online protest using hashtag #2CompensatoryAttempt4All and #Help_students.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link, once activated

Step 3: Log in using credentials (registration number, date of birth)

Step 4: Download admit card, take a print out

Meanwhile, the application process has begun for the second attempt. The registration process for JEE Main second phase has started from June 1 and will end at June 30. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 20 to 29 and the second one from July 21 to 30.

Once the admit card release for JEE Main, students will get to know details including exam centre, time, slot among others. Students need to ensure that details written on admit card is correct. It is mandatory to carry admit card to exam centre as without it, students will not get entry to exam hall.

